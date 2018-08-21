General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) Major Shareholder Ronald L. Havner, Jr. Purchases 38,500 Shares

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 38,500 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $528,605.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ GFN opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.25 million, a PE ratio of -55.20, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.14. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

GFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Finance Co. Common Stock

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

