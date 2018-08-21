General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) Receives News Impact Rating of -0.02

Media headlines about General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. General Finance Co. Common Stock earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.3729152355762 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ:GFN traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,705. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $371.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.14.

GFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, major shareholder Leeann R. Havner bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 803,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,917,728.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald L. Havner, Jr. bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $528,605.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 413,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,912 and sold 308,394 shares valued at $3,583,102. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance Co. Common Stock

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

