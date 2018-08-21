Geneva Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $216,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

