Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG opened at $515.75 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.51 and a 52-week high of $530.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

