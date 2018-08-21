Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 77,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE:KIM opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $90,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,803.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 475 U.S. shopping centers comprising 81 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.