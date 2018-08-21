Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $288,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5,585.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 112.7% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. TNB Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “$68.51” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Robert Half International stock opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.20. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $79.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,030,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

