Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.07

News coverage about Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gilat Satellite Networks earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 48.4325913935761 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

NASDAQ GILT opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $482.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers.

