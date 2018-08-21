GlobalCoin (GLC) Hits Market Cap of $198,439.00

GlobalCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One GlobalCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalCoin has a market cap of $198,439.00 and $0.00 worth of GlobalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalCoin has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014999 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002182 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000532 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GlobalCoin Profile

GlobalCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2013. GlobalCoin’s total supply is 65,171,010 coins. GlobalCoin’s official website is www.globalcoin.info. GlobalCoin’s official Twitter account is @globalcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GlobalCoin

GlobalCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

