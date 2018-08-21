Goodman Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Goodman Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises about 3.8% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $116.48 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

