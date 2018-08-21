GP Strategies (GPX) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.07

Headlines about GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GP Strategies earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 48.1388077149763 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:GPX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,764. The firm has a market cap of $311.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.50 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 11.06%. research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $25.75 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

