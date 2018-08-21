Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.31. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.41 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 26.08%. analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. CLSA upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

