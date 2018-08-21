Gradient Investments LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in UBS Group AG (UBS)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 131,555 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 159,614,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,959 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,542,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,565 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,463,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,606,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,097,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,930,000 after acquiring an additional 946,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.89.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.