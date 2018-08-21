Grant Kvalheim Sells 23,926 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) insider Grant Kvalheim sold 23,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,197,257.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,631,434 shares in the company, valued at $81,636,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grant Kvalheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Grant Kvalheim sold 81,982 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,100,739.64.

On Friday, August 10th, Grant Kvalheim sold 4,068 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $203,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Grant Kvalheim sold 38,985 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,949,639.85.

ATH stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. 732,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,139. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.85 million. Athene had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Athene’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in Athene by 398.0% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 214,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 171,750 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 71.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Athene by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Athene by 35.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

