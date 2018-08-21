Greenleaf Trust Invests $204,000 in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Stock

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 11.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 176.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 593,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. beau downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,429.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,539.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

SBH opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $996.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

