Greenleaf Trust Sells 3,534 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 61.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $639,474,000 after buying an additional 202,472 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,405,735 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $594,305,000 after buying an additional 506,727 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,701,368 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $296,988,000 after buying an additional 35,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,102 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $248,256,000 after buying an additional 122,654 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,614 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $130,457,000 after buying an additional 49,513 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $91.70 and a one year high of $126.50. The stock has a market cap of $169.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

