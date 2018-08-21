Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

USIG opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

