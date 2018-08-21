Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Position Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,138 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TV stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TV shares. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

