GVC (GVC) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,370 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.34) to GBX 1,370 ($17.51) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of GVC to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. HSBC raised shares of GVC to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 880 ($11.25) to GBX 1,135 ($14.51) in a report on Monday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, July 30th. Shore Capital started coverage on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 871 ($11.13) target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GVC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,162.64 ($14.86).

Shares of GVC opened at GBX 1,099 ($14.05) on Tuesday. GVC has a 12 month low of GBX 705.50 ($9.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 996 ($12.73).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

