Hamilton Thorne (HTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Hamilton Thorne had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of C$8.85 million for the quarter.

HTL stock opened at C$1.11 on Tuesday. Hamilton Thorne has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$1.19.

In other news, insider Keith Edwards sold 30,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$27,225.00. Insiders sold 48,750 shares of company stock worth $45,080 in the last three months.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

