Hancock Whitney (HWC) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hancock Whitney earned a coverage optimism score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9920783476236 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stephens raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of HWC stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,226. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 7,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $410,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $799,919.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,452 shares of company stock worth $1,240,246 over the last 90 days.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.