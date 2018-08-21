Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 50,000 Shares of Service Co. International (SCI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up 4.0% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.28% of Service Co. International worth $18,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 46,069.2% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $796.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $3,708,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,651,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 782,619 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,515 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

