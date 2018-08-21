Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $327,000 Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 50.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 12.7% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 14.7% in the second quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $108.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.