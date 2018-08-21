Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €122.00 ($138.64) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other reports. equinet set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays set a €106.20 ($120.68) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($127.27) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a €104.00 ($118.18) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Re has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €112.30 ($127.61).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

Shares of Hannover Re stock opened at €114.90 ($130.57) on Friday. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.