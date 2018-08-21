Hardinge (HDNG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Hardinge (NASDAQ:HDNG) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hardinge earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 42.145197330975 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hardinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of Hardinge stock remained flat at $$18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.85. Hardinge has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $19.47.



Hardinge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Metalcutting Machine Solutions, and Aftermarket Tooling and Accessories. It offers computer controlled metalcutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers, collets, chucks, index fixtures, repair parts for machines, and other industrial products, as well as engineers and supplies high precision, standard, and specialty workholding devices, and other machine tool accessories.

