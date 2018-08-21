Harmonic (HLIT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harmonic earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.4741785734218 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HLIT opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.72 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLIT. ValuEngine lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.00 target price on Harmonic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

