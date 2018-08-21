Harte Hanks (HHS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.76

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 5025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harte Hanks in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $44.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. equities analysts expect that Harte Hanks Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harte Hanks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 253,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Harte Hanks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,751,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 77,212 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Harte Hanks during the second quarter valued at about $2,305,000. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS)

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.