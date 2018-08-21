Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 108,818 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $47,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 47.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,054,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,496,000 after buying an additional 660,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 20.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,509,000 after purchasing an additional 401,783 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $14,340,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $10,335,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $7,617,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of HA opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $715.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.52 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

