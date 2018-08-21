HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.19.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -1.79. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of Vascular Biogenics worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

