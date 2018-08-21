Head to Head Review: Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) and Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: AUTL) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Autolus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $161.63 million 64.37 -$142.54 million ($1.62) -70.99 Autolus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Autolus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences -16.07% -14.22% -6.42% Autolus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 0 15 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $117.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.67%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Neurocrine Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease. It is also developing NBI-74788, which is in Phase II clinical trial that is used for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the company's research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, dystonia, and other indications. It has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for women's and men's health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL ? Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including Parkinson's disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

