Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew E. Townsend sold 1,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $90,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 20,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,955 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 26.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,398,000 after purchasing an additional 421,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,363,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after purchasing an additional 260,870 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 18.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,153,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,189,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at $6,098,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 128.4% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 128,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.70. 149,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,656. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $129.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.