Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price target on Hemisphere Media Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of HMTV opened at $13.60 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 158,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 133.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 467,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 77,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 80,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc owns and operates Spanish-language cable television broadcasting networks and digital content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

