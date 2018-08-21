HFF, Inc. (HF) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.82% of HFF worth $37,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HFF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HFF in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HFF in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HFF in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HFF in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HF shares. TheStreet lowered HFF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded HFF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HFF from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of HFF stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.99. HFF, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $51.74.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $153.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. HFF had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.72%. sell-side analysts anticipate that HFF, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

