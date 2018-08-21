Hilltop (HTH) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hilltop by 1,254.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 390.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

