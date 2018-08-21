HL Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,589,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,656,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,407,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,411,000 after purchasing an additional 129,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,931,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,288 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,665,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,323,000 after purchasing an additional 414,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,580,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $215,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

