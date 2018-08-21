Home Depot Inc (HD) EVP Sells $806,148.75 in Stock

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $197.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $187.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

