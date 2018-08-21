HomeBlockCoin Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week (HBC)

HomeBlockCoin (CURRENCY:HBC) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One HomeBlockCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. HomeBlockCoin has a total market capitalization of $48,721.00 and $10.00 worth of HomeBlockCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HomeBlockCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HomeBlockCoin Coin Profile

HBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. HomeBlockCoin’s total supply is 9,529,146 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. HomeBlockCoin’s official website is www.homeblockcoin.com. The Reddit community for HomeBlockCoin is /r/HomeBlockCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HomeBlockCoin’s official Twitter account is @HomeBlockCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HomeBlockCoin

HomeBlockCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HomeBlockCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HomeBlockCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HomeBlockCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

