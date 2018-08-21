Homrich & Berg Acquires 15,965 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,314,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 33.8% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $465,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,318,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,583,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,605,000 after purchasing an additional 653,453 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,677,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,335,000 after buying an additional 773,330 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 8,307,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,517,000 after buying an additional 210,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,014,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,049,000 after buying an additional 40,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $147.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $147.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

