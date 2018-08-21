Homrich & Berg Sells 650 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $179.70 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $140.18 and a one year high of $182.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.3764 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

