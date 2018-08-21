Honey (HONEY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,116.00

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Honey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00001120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Honey has a market cap of $33,116.00 and $20.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Honey has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.02181293 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00581846 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015480 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015949 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00022197 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00047499 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00026955 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Honey Coin Profile

Honey is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. The official website for Honey is honeycoin.info. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev.

Buying and Selling Honey

Honey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

