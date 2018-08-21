Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stake Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 107,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Honeywell International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,760.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $19,788,828. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $155.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.29.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

