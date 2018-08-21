Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Shares Bought by Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 104.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $214,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $118,313.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.87.

NYSE:HST opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 12.05%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 90 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 53,000 rooms.

