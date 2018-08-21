Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 104.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $118,313.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.87.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 90 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 53,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.