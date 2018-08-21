Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HSW opened at GBX 267.70 ($3.42) on Tuesday. Hostelworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 212 ($2.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 425 ($5.43).

Several analysts have issued reports on HSW shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.07) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 422 ($5.39) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

