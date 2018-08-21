Huazhu Group (HTHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.50 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.85.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

