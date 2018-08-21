Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,957 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 62,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 131,525 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,246,091 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $277,672,000 after purchasing an additional 789,662 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.11.

In related news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,782 shares in the company, valued at $55,086,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,880 shares of company stock worth $48,304,569. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $828.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

