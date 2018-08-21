Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HPP. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

NYSE HPP opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.37). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $175.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $71,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,754.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $1,659,508.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,465,161.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,449 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $230,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.