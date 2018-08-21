Hydro Protocol (HOT) Hits Market Cap of $8.18 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, OKEx and HADAX. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $166,672.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00271055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00147819 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033823 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Bancor Network, HADAX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

