IAMGOLD Corp (IMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.30.

IMG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Desjardins cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

TSE:IMG traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.42. 730,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,145. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$5.28 and a 52-week high of C$8.87.

In other news, Director Sybil Elsa Veenman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Also, insider Jeffery Alexander Snow sold 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$279,549.00.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

