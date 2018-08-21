IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in HUYA Inc – (HUYA)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,441,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE HUYA opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. HUYA Inc – has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $50.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 125.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

