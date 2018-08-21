Ignition (IC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $411,948.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00007417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Ignition has a market capitalization of $411,948.00 and $1,943.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00042765 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004509 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00241028 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000516 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002024 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00062600 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 918,370 coins and its circulating supply is 863,046 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

